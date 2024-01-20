Live Radio
Nicholas scores 16 as Gardner-Webb takes down Winthrop 79-74

The Associated Press

January 20, 2024, 4:08 PM

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — DQ Nicholas scored 16 points as Gardner-Webb beat Winthrop 79-74 on Saturday.

Nicholas added five rebounds and five steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-2 Big South Conference). Julien Soumaoro scored 14 points while shooting 3 for 8 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line. Caleb Robinson shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (13-8, 4-2) were led in scoring by Kelton Talford, who finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Sin’Cere McMahon added 14 points for Winthrop. In addition, Kasen Harrison had 11 points and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

