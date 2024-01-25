Niagara takes on Marist following Henderson’s 23-point game

Marist Red Foxes (9-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9, 5-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (9-7, 4-3 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (9-9, 5-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara plays the Marist Red Foxes after Ahmad Henderson II scored 23 points in Niagara’s 82-71 victory over the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Purple Eagles are 3-5 in home games. Niagara ranks sixth in the MAAC with 13.0 assists per game led by Luke Bumbalough averaging 3.3.

The Red Foxes are 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist averages 64.2 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Niagara averages 76.4 points, 14.5 more per game than the 61.9 Marist gives up. Marist averages 64.2 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 75.1 Niagara allows.

The Purple Eagles and Red Foxes square off Friday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bumbalough is averaging 10.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Purple Eagles. Henderson is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Niagara.

Josh Pascarelli averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Jadin Collins is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Marist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

