Niagara Purple Eagles play the Manhattan Jaspers on 3-game win streak

Manhattan Jaspers (4-13, 1-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 6-3 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Manhattan Jaspers (4-13, 1-7 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 6-3 MAAC)

Lewiston, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Niagara is looking to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Purple Eagles take on Manhattan.

The Purple Eagles are 4-5 in home games. Niagara has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Jaspers are 1-7 in MAAC play. Manhattan has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

Niagara makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Manhattan has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Manhattan averages 65.6 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 74.4 Niagara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Bumbalough is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Purple Eagles. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Shaquil Bender is scoring 13.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Jaspers. Jaden Winston is averaging 9.2 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 0-10, averaging 65.1 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

