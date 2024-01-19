Niagara defeats Rider 78-74

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Harlan Obioha had 22 points in Niagara’s 78-74 win over Rider on Friday night. Obioha had…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Harlan Obioha had 22 points in Niagara’s 78-74 win over Rider on Friday night.

Obioha had 12 rebounds for the Purple Eagles (8-9, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Luke Bumbalough was 5 of 10 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. Ahmad Henderson II was 5 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Allen Powell led the way for the Broncs (5-13, 2-5) with 17 points. Rider also got 14 points from TJ Weeks Jr.. Tariq Ingraham also put up 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Niagara plays Sunday against Mount St. Mary’s on the road, and Rider visits Saint Peter’s on Thursday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

