Newton leads No. 1 UConn against Xavier after 25-point showing

Xavier Musketeers (10-9, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 7-1 Big East) Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Xavier Musketeers (10-9, 4-4 Big East) at UConn Huskies (17-2, 7-1 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Tristen Newton scored 25 points in UConn’s 66-65 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Huskies have gone 10-0 in home games. UConn ranks fifth in the Big East in rebounding with 38.1 rebounds. Newton leads the Huskies with 6.5 boards.

The Musketeers are 4-4 in conference games. Xavier is second in the Big East with 16.8 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.8.

UConn makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than Xavier has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Xavier averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game UConn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newton is averaging 15.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

McKnight is averaging 11.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Musketeers. Quincy Olivari is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.