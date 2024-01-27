Newbury scores 22, leads San Francisco over Portland 76-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury had 22 points in San Francisco’s 76-64 victory against Portland on Saturday night. Newbury…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Ndewedo Newbury had 22 points in San Francisco’s 76-64 victory against Portland on Saturday night.

Newbury also contributed nine rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Dons (16-6, 5-2 West Coast Conference). Malik Thomas shot 6 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to add 17 points. Jonathan Mogbo shot 6 of 9 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding 12 rebounds and eight assists.

Vukasin Masic finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Pilots (7-15, 1-6), who have lost six in a row. Juan Sebastian Gorosito added 21 points. Tyler Robertson had 12 points, five assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

