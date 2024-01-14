New Orleans takes on Nicholls State following Johnson’s 40-point game

New Orleans Privateers (7-9, 2-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-9, 2-1 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Orleans Privateers (7-9, 2-1 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-9, 2-1 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans visits the Nicholls State Colonels after Jordan Johnson scored 40 points in New Orleans’ 83-80 win against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders.

The Colonels have gone 4-1 at home. Nicholls State is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Privateers are 2-1 in Southland play. New Orleans ranks seventh in the Southland with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamond Vincent averaging 4.4.

Nicholls State scores 73.7 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.1 New Orleans gives up. New Orleans averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Nicholls State allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith is averaging 14.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals for the Colonels. Jamal West is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Privateers: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

