New Orleans hosts Texas A&M-Commerce following Brewer’s 32-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-8, 0-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (5-9, 0-1 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce takes on the New Orleans Privateers after Jerome Brewer Jr. scored 32 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 73-67 loss to the McNeese Cowboys.

The Privateers have gone 4-1 at home. New Orleans is fourth in the Southland with 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Jordan Johnson averaging 6.3.

The Lions are 0-1 in conference games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 4-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Orleans scores 73.9 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 73.7 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game New Orleans allows.

The Privateers and Lions face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 39.6% and averaging 20.7 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Tommie Lewis averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Brewer is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 81.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.