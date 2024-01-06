New Orleans hosts SE Louisiana in conference matchup

SE Louisiana Lions (5-8) at New Orleans Privateers (5-8) New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -1.5;…

SE Louisiana Lions (5-8) at New Orleans Privateers (5-8)

New Orleans; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Privateers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Johnson and the New Orleans Privateers host Roger McFarlane and the SE Louisiana Lions in Southland action Saturday.

The Privateers are 4-0 on their home court. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Southland with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamond Vincent averaging 4.2.

The Lions have gone 1-6 away from home. SE Louisiana is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Orleans is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana’s 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than New Orleans has given up to its opponents (44.4%).

The Privateers and Lions square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 12 points and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

McFarlane averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Nick Caldwell is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

