New Mexico takes on No. 13 Colorado State after House’s 22-point outing

New Mexico Lobos (12-1) at Colorado State Rams (12-1)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the No. 13 Colorado State Rams after Jaelen House scored 22 points in New Mexico’s 87-54 win over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds.

The Rams are 7-1 in home games. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 5.3.

The Lobos are 1-1 in road games. New Mexico ranks sixth in the MWC giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Colorado State makes 53.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). New Mexico has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 17.3 points and 7.3 assists. Clifford is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Donovan Dent is averaging 16.8 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lobos. JT Toppin is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 83.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Lobos: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

