New Mexico State visits Sam Houston following Wilkerson’s 23-point game

New Mexico State Aggies (9-10, 3-1 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (10-9, 3-1 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays the New Mexico State Aggies after Lamar Wilkerson scored 23 points in Sam Houston’s 82-66 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Bearkats are 6-2 in home games. Sam Houston ranks seventh in the CUSA with 29.7 points per game in the paint led by Souleymane Doumbia averaging 5.1.

The Aggies have gone 3-1 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Femi Odukale averaging 8.0.

Sam Houston’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Sam Houston allows.

The Bearkats and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilkerson is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bearkats.

Jordan Rawls is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

