New Mexico State visits Florida International on 6-game road slide

New Mexico State Aggies (7-9, 1-0 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (5-11, 0-1 CUSA)

Miami; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will try to end its six-game road slide when the Aggies play Florida International.

The Panthers are 4-3 on their home court. Florida International ranks second in the CUSA with 36.4 points per game in the paint led by Jayden Brewer averaging 6.7.

The Aggies are 1-0 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State gives up 71.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

Florida International averages 76.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 71.6 New Mexico State allows. New Mexico State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Florida International allows.

The Panthers and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 14.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Florida International.

Christian Cook averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Kaosi Ezeagu is shooting 70.0% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

