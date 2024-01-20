New Mexico State puts home win streak on the line against Middle Tennessee

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-12, 0-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-10, 2-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday,…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (6-12, 0-3 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (8-10, 2-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Aggies play Middle Tennessee.

The Aggies are 8-1 in home games. New Mexico State ranks ninth in the CUSA with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kaosi Ezeagu averaging 1.9.

The Blue Raiders are 0-3 against CUSA opponents. Middle Tennessee is sixth in the CUSA with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Jared Jones averaging 6.8.

New Mexico State averages 70.3 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 66.2 Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 62.4 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 71.8 New Mexico State gives up to opponents.

The Aggies and Blue Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Carpenter is scoring 10.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 0.2 assists for the Aggies. Femi Odukale is averaging nine points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Jones is averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Jestin Porter is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

