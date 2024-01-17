New Mexico State hosts Western Kentucky following Newman’s 25-point performance

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-4, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 1-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-4, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 1-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the New Mexico State Aggies after Brandon Newman scored 25 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-69 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Aggies are 7-1 on their home court. New Mexico State allows 71.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky is the top team in the CUSA with 40.5 points per game in the paint led by Don McHenry averaging 6.8.

New Mexico State scores 70.2 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 73.3 Western Kentucky allows. Western Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Hilltoppers match up Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Rawls is averaging 8.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Aggies. Kaosi Ezeagu is averaging 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 70.7% over the past 10 games for New Mexico State.

McHenry is averaging 15.3 points for the Hilltoppers. Khristian Lander is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

