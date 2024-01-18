New Mexico State hosts Newman and Western Kentucky

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-4, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 1-1 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (13-4, 2-1 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (7-10, 1-1 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits the New Mexico State Aggies after Brandon Newman scored 25 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-69 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Aggies have gone 7-1 in home games. New Mexico State is seventh in the CUSA with 12.8 assists per game led by Jordan Rawls averaging 4.4.

The Hilltoppers are 2-1 in conference games. Western Kentucky is 4-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

New Mexico State makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Western Kentucky averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico State allows.

The Aggies and Hilltoppers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Cook is scoring 10.2 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Jaylin Jackson-Posey is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Don McHenry is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.3 points for the Hilltoppers. Newman is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 41.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

