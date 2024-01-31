New Mexico State faces Liberty, aims for 5th straight home win

Liberty Flames (13-8, 2-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-12, 3-3 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Liberty Flames (13-8, 2-4 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (9-12, 3-3 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Aggies take on Liberty.

The Aggies are 9-1 in home games. New Mexico State gives up 71.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Flames are 2-4 against CUSA opponents. Liberty averages 75.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

New Mexico State is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Liberty allows to opponents. Liberty averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game New Mexico State allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Femi Odukale is shooting 44.8% and averaging 11.4 points for the Aggies. Robert Carpenter is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico State.

Kyle Rode is averaging 13.9 points for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.