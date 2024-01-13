New Mexico hosts No. 19 San Diego State after LeDee’s 31-point outing

San Diego State Aztecs (14-2, 3-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 1-2 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

San Diego State Aztecs (14-2, 3-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-3, 1-2 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lobos -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State faces the New Mexico Lobos after Jaedon LeDee scored 31 points in San Diego State’s 81-78 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Lobos have gone 8-0 at home. New Mexico averages 10.4 turnovers per game and is 13-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aztecs have gone 3-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is second in the MWC with 38.1 rebounds per game led by LeDee averaging 8.8.

New Mexico’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game San Diego State gives up. San Diego State has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of New Mexico have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Dent is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.4 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

Lamont Butler is averaging 8.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Aztecs. LeDee is averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.