New Hampshire visits UMBC following Brown’s 21-point outing

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-7, 2-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-13, 1-3 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-7, 2-2 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (6-13, 1-3 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces the New Hampshire Wildcats after Dion Brown scored 21 points in UMBC’s 70-65 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Retrievers are 5-4 in home games. UMBC gives up 82.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against America East opponents. New Hampshire averages 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

UMBC makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). New Hampshire averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game UMBC gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Valentine is averaging six points for the Retrievers. Brown is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for UMBC.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 20.1 points and nine rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 2-8, averaging 76.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.