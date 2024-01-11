New Hampshire visits Maine following Daniels’ 22-point game

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East) Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-6, 0-1 America East) at Maine Black Bears (8-8, 0-1 America East)

Bangor, Maine; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -3.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Maine Black Bears after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 82-75 loss to the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Black Bears are 3-1 on their home court. Maine has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

The Wildcats have gone 0-1 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Maine makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). New Hampshire scores 11.8 more points per game (78.0) than Maine gives up (66.2).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kellen Tynes is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Black Bears. Peter Filipovity is averaging 15.1 points and 9.4 rebounds while shooting 56.9% over the last 10 games for Maine.

Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.6 points and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Daniels is averaging 19.6 points and 10.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

