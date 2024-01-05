New Hampshire hosts UMass-Lowell after Brooks’ 23-point outing

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-4) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (9-4) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-5)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell visits the New Hampshire Wildcats after Max Brooks scored 23 points in UMass-Lowell’s 116-48 victory against the Emerson Lions.

The Wildcats are 5-0 on their home court. New Hampshire is fourth in the America East scoring 78.2 points while shooting 41.8% from the field.

The River Hawks are 5-3 on the road. UMass-Lowell leads the America East scoring 80.8 points per game while shooting 49.5%.

New Hampshire averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 4.7 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UMass-Lowell allows. UMass-Lowell averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than New Hampshire allows.

The Wildcats and River Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Wildcats. Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 19.8 points and 9.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Yuri Covington averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the River Hawks, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Ayinde Hikim is averaging 15.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for UMass-Lowell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.9 points, 41.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.