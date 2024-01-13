New Hampshire hosts Bryant following Daniels’ 30-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 30 points in New Hampshire’s 79-74 victory over the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats are 5-1 on their home court. New Hampshire is 4-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 against America East opponents. Bryant has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

New Hampshire makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than Bryant has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Bryant scores 5.9 more points per game (79.5) than New Hampshire gives up to opponents (73.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 20.6 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 blocks for the Bulldogs. Sherif Kenney is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.