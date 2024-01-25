New Hampshire hosts Binghamton following Daniels’ 22-point outing

Binghamton Bearcats (8-9, 0-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-7, 3-2 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-9, 0-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-7, 3-2 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the Binghamton Bearcats after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire’s 64-58 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats are 5-2 in home games. New Hampshire averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Bearcats are 0-4 in conference games. Binghamton averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

New Hampshire scores 76.6 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 73.9 Binghamton allows. Binghamton averages 73.6 points per game, 0.7 more than the 72.9 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Bearcats square off Thursday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Tymu Chenery is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bearcats. Nehemiah Benson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 39.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

