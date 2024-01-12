New Hampshire faces Bryant after Daniels’ 30-point outing

Bryant Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (10-7, 2-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (9-6, 1-1 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts the Bryant Bulldogs after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 30 points in New Hampshire’s 79-74 win over the Maine Black Bears.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. New Hampshire is third in the America East with 13.7 assists per game led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 5.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against America East opponents. Bryant ranks third in the America East with 27.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Earl Timberlake averaging 6.8.

New Hampshire averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Bryant allows. Bryant scores 5.9 more points per game (79.5) than New Hampshire gives up (73.6).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is scoring 20.6 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Wildcats. Robinson is averaging 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

Sherif Kenney is averaging 19.4 points for the Bulldogs. Timberlake is averaging 14.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.