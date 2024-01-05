Nevada plays Fresno State after Lucas’ 22-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada visits the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jarod Lucas scored 22 points in Nevada’s 92-59 victory against the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Fresno State is ninth in the MWC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 5.5.

The Wolf Pack have gone 2-0 away from home. Nevada is 10-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

Fresno State averages 69.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 64.4 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 8.4 points over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

Lucas is averaging 17.9 points for the Wolf Pack. Hunter McIntosh is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

