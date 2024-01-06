Nevada faces Fresno State after Lucas’ 22-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Nevada…

Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jarod Lucas scored 22 points in Nevada’s 92-59 victory against the Fresno Pacific Sunbirds.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-2 in home games. Fresno State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 2-0 on the road. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Fresno State scores 69.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 64.4 Nevada allows. Nevada averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Fresno State gives up.

The Bulldogs and Wolf Pack face off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Hill is averaging 12.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Lucas is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolf Pack. Kenan Blackshear is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 9-1, averaging 75.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.