Nebraska visits Iowa following Sandfort’s 24-point game

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

Iowa City, Iowa; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -4.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Payton Sandfort scored 24 points in Iowa’s 86-77 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Hawkeyes have gone 7-1 at home. Iowa scores 86.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Cornhuskers are 3-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska ranks ninth in the Big Ten giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 39.2% shooting.

Iowa’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Nebraska allows. Nebraska has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Iowa have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Krikke is shooting 58.4% and averaging 16.7 points for the Hawkeyes. Sandfort is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa.

Keisei Tominaga is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.6 points for the Cornhuskers. Brice Williams is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 6-4, averaging 85.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

