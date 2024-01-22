Nebraska takes on conference foe Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brice Williams and the Nebraska Cornhuskers host Bruce Thornton and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Cornhuskers have gone 12-1 in home games. Nebraska averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Buckeyes have gone 3-4 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 76.4 points per game and is shooting 44.5%.

Nebraska makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Ohio State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Buckeyes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Felix Okpara is averaging 6.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

