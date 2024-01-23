Nebraska puts home win streak on the line against Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 3-4 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornhuskers -3.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Cornhuskers face Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers are 12-1 on their home court. Nebraska is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 78.3 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Buckeyes are 3-4 in conference play. Ohio State is fourth in the Big Ten allowing 66.6 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Nebraska averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Nebraska allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is averaging 14.5 points for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nebraska.

Bruce Thornton is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Jamison Battle is averaging 14.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 73.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.