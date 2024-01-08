Nebraska hosts No. 1 Purdue after Kaufman-Renn’s 23-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 23 points in Purdue’s 83-78 victory against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Cornhuskers are 10-1 in home games. Nebraska is fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 40.0 rebounds. Rienk Mast paces the Cornhuskers with 9.1 boards.

The Boilermakers have gone 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 12-1 record against teams over .500.

Nebraska averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Nebraska gives up.

The Cornhuskers and Boilermakers match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, while averaging 14.2 points. Brice Williams is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Zach Edey is scoring 22.3 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 14.1 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

