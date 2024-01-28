NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 1 South Carolina (18-0) vs. Vanderbilt (17-3), 3 p.m. No. 2 UCLA (16-2) vs.…

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (18-0) vs. Vanderbilt (17-3), 3 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA (16-2) vs. Washington St. (14-6), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Colorado (16-3) at Oregon (11-10), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford (18-2) at Arizona (11-9), 2 p.m.

No. 7 NC State (17-2) at Boston College (11-10), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Southern Cal (14-3) vs. Washington (12-6), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Ohio St. (16-3) at Purdue (9-10), 2 p.m.

No. 13 Baylor (15-3) at Oklahoma St. (11-8), 2 p.m.

No. 14 Indiana (16-2) vs. Northwestern (7-12), 2 p.m.

No. 16 Utah (15-5) at No. 25 Oregon St. (16-3), 3 p.m.

No. 18 Louisville (17-3) vs. Pittsburgh (7-13), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (15-4) at No. 22 Syracuse (17-2), Noon

No. 20 North Carolina (15-5) at Virginia (9-10), Noon

No. 21 Creighton (15-3) vs. Seton Hall (12-7), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Florida St. (14-7) at Georgia Tech (13-7), 4 p.m.

