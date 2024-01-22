NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Monday’s Games No. 2 UCLA (15-1) at No. 16 Utah (13-5), 7 p.m. No. 4 Kansas St.…

All Times EST

Monday’s Games

No. 2 UCLA (15-1) at No. 16 Utah (13-5), 7 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas St. (18-1) at No. 13 Baylor (15-2), 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

No. 8 UConn (16-3) at Marquette (15-3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No. 10 Texas (18-2) vs. Oklahoma (11-6), 7 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton (14-3) at Georgetown (14-4), 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (17-0) at No. 9 LSU (18-2), 8 p.m.

No. 7 NC State (16-2) at Clemson (8-11), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Ohio St. (15-3) at Illinois (8-9), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Notre Dame (14-3) vs. No. 22 Syracuse (16-2), 7 p.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga (18-2) at Santa Clara (15-5), 7 p.m.

No. 18 Louisville (16-3) vs. Boston College (11-9), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (14-4) vs. Georgia Tech (13-6), 6 p.m.

No. 20 North Carolina (14-5) vs. Miami (12-5), 8 p.m.

No. 23 Florida St. (14-6) at Duke (12-6), 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

No. 2 UCLA (15-1) vs. Washington (12-5), 10 p.m.

No. 3 Colorado (16-2) at No. 25 Oregon St. (15-3), 10 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford (17-2) at Arizona St. (9-10), 8 p.m.

No. 11 Southern Cal (13-3) vs. Washington St. (14-5), 10 p.m.

No. 16 Utah (13-5) at Oregon (11-9), 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

No. 4 Kansas St. (18-1) vs. BYU (12-8), 5 p.m.

No. 5 Iowa (18-2) vs. Nebraska (13-6), 2 p.m.

No. 8 UConn (16-3) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (14-3), 8 p.m.

No. 10 Texas (18-2) vs. Cincinnati (9-8), 3 p.m.

No. 17 Gonzaga (18-2) at San Francisco (7-11), 5 p.m.

No. 24 West Virginia (16-2) vs. Iowa St. (12-5), 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (17-0) vs. Vanderbilt (17-3), 3 p.m.

No. 2 UCLA (15-1) vs. Washington St. (14-5), 4 p.m.

No. 3 Colorado (16-2) at Oregon (11-9), 3 p.m.

No. 6 Stanford (17-2) at Arizona (10-9), 2 p.m.

No. 7 NC State (16-2) at Boston College (11-9), 2 p.m.

No. 11 Southern Cal (13-3) vs. Washington (12-5), 3 p.m.

No. 12 Ohio St. (15-3) at Purdue (9-9), 2 p.m.

No. 13 Baylor (15-2) at Oklahoma St. (11-7), 2 p.m.

No. 14 Indiana (16-2) vs. Northwestern (7-11), 2 p.m.

No. 16 Utah (13-5) at No. 25 Oregon St. (15-3), 3 p.m.

No. 18 Louisville (16-3) vs. Pittsburgh (6-13), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Virginia Tech (14-4) at No. 22 Syracuse (16-2), Noon

No. 20 North Carolina (14-5) at Virginia (9-9), Noon

No. 21 Creighton (14-3) vs. Seton Hall (11-7), 2 p.m.

No. 23 Florida St. (14-6) at Georgia Tech (13-6), 4 p.m.

