NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 South Carolina (16-0) at Texas A&M (14-3), 5 p.m.

No. 2 Iowa (18-1) at No. 18 Ohio St. (14-3), Noon

No. 3 Colorado (15-2) vs. No. 6 Southern Cal (13-2), 3 p.m.

No. 4 NC State (15-2) vs. Duke (12-5), Noon

No. 8 Stanford (16-2) vs. Oregon St. (15-2), 5 p.m.

No. 10 LSU (17-2) vs. Arkansas (14-5), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Louisville (16-2) at No. 23 North Carolina (13-5), 2 p.m.

No. 14 Virginia Tech (13-4) vs. Clemson (8-10), Noon

No. 15 Florida St. (14-5) vs. Virginia (8-9), 2 p.m.

No. 16 Indiana (15-2) at Purdue (9-8), 2 p.m.

No. 19 Notre Dame (13-3) at Wake Forest (4-14), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton (13-3) at Villanova (12-5), Noon

