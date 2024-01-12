NCAA Men’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Saturday’s Games No. 1 Purdue (14-2) vs. Penn St. (8-8), 2:15 p.m. No. 2 Houston (14-1) at…

Listen now to WTOP News

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 1 Purdue (14-2) vs. Penn St. (8-8), 2:15 p.m.

No. 2 Houston (14-1) at TCU (12-3), 6 p.m.

No. 3 Kansas (13-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (13-2), 2 p.m.

No. 5 Tennessee (11-4) at Georgia (12-3), Noon

No. 6 Kentucky (12-2) at Texas A&M (9-6), 2 p.m.

No. 7 North Carolina (12-3) vs. Syracuse (11-4), Noon

No. 8 Arizona (12-3) at Washington St. (11-5), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Duke (12-3) vs. Georgia Tech (8-7), 5 p.m.

No. 14 Baylor (13-2) vs. Cincinnati (12-3), 8 p.m.

No. 15 Wisconsin (12-3) vs. Northwestern (12-3), Noon

No. 16 Auburn (13-2) vs. LSU (10-5), 6 p.m.

No. 18 BYU (12-3) at UCF (10-4), 4 p.m.

No. 19 San Diego St. (14-2) at New Mexico (13-3), 2 p.m.

No. 20 Utah St. (15-1) at UNLV (8-6), 3 p.m.

No. 21 Clemson (11-4) vs. Boston College (10-5), 3 p.m.

No. 22 Creighton (12-4) vs. St. John’s (12-4), 1 p.m.

No. 25 Texas (12-3) at West Virginia (5-10), 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 4 UConn (14-2) vs. Georgetown (8-8), Noon

No. 10 Illinois (12-3) vs. Maryland (10-6), 2 p.m.

No. 13 Memphis (14-2) at Wichita St. (8-7), 1 p.m.

No. 24 FAU (12-4) vs. UAB (10-5), Noon

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.