NC State Wolfpack take on the Miami Hurricanes on 3-game losing streak

Miami Hurricanes (14-6, 5-4 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (13-7, 5-4 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: NC State will try to break its three-game slide when the Wolfpack play Miami (FL).

The Wolfpack have gone 9-2 in home games. NC State is seventh in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.0 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

The Hurricanes are 5-4 against ACC opponents. Miami (FL) is second in the ACC with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 6.6.

NC State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Hurricanes face off Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Wolfpack. DJ Burns Jr. is averaging 14 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for NC State.

Wooga Poplar is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, while averaging 14.8 points. Omier is averaging 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (FL).

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hurricanes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

