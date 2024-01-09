NC State Wolfpack play the No. 7 North Carolina Tar Heels on 4-game win streak

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m.…

North Carolina Tar Heels (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (11-3, 3-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State comes into a matchup with No. 7 North Carolina as winners of four games in a row.

The Wolfpack are 8-0 on their home court. NC State averages 8.6 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tar Heels are 3-0 in ACC play. North Carolina is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

NC State makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). North Carolina has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Tar Heels face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for NC State.

RJ Davis is averaging 20.6 points and 3.6 assists for the Tar Heels. Ingram Harrison is averaging 13.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for North Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 76.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

