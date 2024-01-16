NC State hosts Sallis and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-4, 4-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (12-4, 4-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits the NC State Wolfpack after Hunter Sallis scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 66-47 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Wolfpack have gone 8-1 in home games. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC with 32.8 points per game in the paint led by D.J. Burns averaging 7.4.

The Demon Deacons are 4-1 in ACC play. Wake Forest is seventh in the ACC giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

NC State scores 76.9 points, 7.6 more per game than the 69.3 Wake Forest gives up. Wake Forest averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game NC State allows.

The Wolfpack and Demon Deacons match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Horne is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Sallis is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Kevin Miller is averaging 17.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 9-1, averaging 82.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.