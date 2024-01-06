NC State and Virginia meet in conference matchup

Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (10-3, 2-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -1.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: DJ Horne and the NC State Wolfpack host Reece Beekman and the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Wolfpack are 7-0 in home games. NC State is ninth in the ACC in rebounding with 36.8 rebounds. Mohamed Diarra leads the Wolfpack with 5.3 boards.

The Cavaliers have gone 2-1 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 11-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.0 turnovers per game.

NC State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Virginia averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than NC State gives up.

The Wolfpack and Cavaliers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

Beekman is averaging 12.9 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

