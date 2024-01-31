Navy visits Lehigh following Chebuhar’s 20-point game

Navy Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-13, 3-5 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (8-11, 4-4 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (6-13, 3-5 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountain Hawks -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh plays the Navy Midshipmen after Burke Chebuhar scored 20 points in Lehigh’s 78-72 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks are 3-4 in home games. Lehigh ranks second in the Patriot League with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Keith Higgins Jr. averaging 4.0.

The Midshipmen are 4-4 in Patriot League play. Navy is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Lehigh scores 73.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 65.8 Navy gives up. Navy averages 67.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 72.9 Lehigh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Jalin Sinclair is shooting 51.6% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Donovan Draper is averaging 10.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Mac MacDonald is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.