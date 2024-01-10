Navy visits Holy Cross on 6-game road slide

Navy Midshipmen (5-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-12, 0-2 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (5-8, 1-1 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (3-12, 0-2 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -3; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Navy travels to Holy Cross looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Crusaders are 1-3 in home games. Holy Cross is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Midshipmen are 1-1 in conference games. Navy ranks second in the Patriot League scoring 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Austin Benigni averaging 8.5.

Holy Cross makes 43.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Navy averages 68.0 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Holy Cross gives up.

The Crusaders and Midshipmen match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Octave is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Crusaders.

Benigni is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Midshipmen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 63.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

