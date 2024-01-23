Navy visits Bucknell after Williamson’s 23-point game

Navy Midshipmen (8-9, 4-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-13, 3-3 Patriot League) Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Navy Midshipmen (8-9, 4-2 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (6-13, 3-3 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Navy Midshipmen after Noah Williamson scored 23 points in Bucknell’s 75-72 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison have gone 2-6 in home games. Bucknell allows 71.5 points and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Midshipmen have gone 4-2 against Patriot League opponents. Navy ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 12.6 assists per game led by Austin Benigni averaging 3.9.

Bucknell averages 65.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 65.1 Navy gives up. Navy’s 40.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.0 percentage points lower than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (45.4%).

The Bison and Midshipmen face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is shooting 41.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Bison. Ruot Bijiek is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Benigni is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

