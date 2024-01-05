Navy hosts Colgate following Benigni’s 22-point game

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Colgate Raiders (7-7, 1-0 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (5-7, 1-0 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Colgate Raiders after Austin Benigni scored 22 points in Navy’s 62-60 victory over the Boston University Terriers.

The Midshipmen are 5-1 on their home court. Navy is the Patriot League leader with 37.3 rebounds per game led by Donovan Draper averaging 9.1.

The Raiders are 1-0 in Patriot League play. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League allowing 66.4 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Navy averages 67.7 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 66.4 Colgate allows. Colgate has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Navy have averaged.

The Midshipmen and Raiders square off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draper is averaging 10.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Midshipmen. Benigni is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Navy.

Keegan Records is averaging 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Braeden Smith is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Colgate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 69.6 points, 38.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Raiders: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

