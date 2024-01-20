Navy hosts Army following Benigni’s 32-point performance

Army Black Knights (5-13, 1-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST…

Army Black Knights (5-13, 1-4 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (7-9, 3-2 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Midshipmen -6.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Navy hosts the Army Black Knights after Austin Benigni scored 32 points in Navy’s 71-69 victory against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Midshipmen are 6-2 on their home court. Navy has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Black Knights are 1-4 in conference play. Army is the top team in the Patriot League giving up just 63.7 points per game while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Navy scores 68.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 63.7 Army allows. Army’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Navy has allowed to its opponents (42.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benigni is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Midshipmen. Donovan Draper is averaging 11.9 points and 10.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games for Navy.

Abe Johnson is averaging 5.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Black Knights. Josh Scovens is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

