Napper, Longwood Lancers square off against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-12, 3-2 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (14-7, 2-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Caleb Robinson and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs visit Walyn Napper and the Longwood Lancers on Wednesday.

The Lancers are 10-1 in home games. Longwood is fifth in the Big South scoring 75.4 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Longwood’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Longwood allows.

The Lancers and Runnin’ Bulldogs match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Avian Houston averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Napper is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for Longwood.

Julien Soumaoro is averaging 13.9 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

