Nap scores 17 to lead Montana over Montana State 87-77

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Jaxon Nap scored 17 points as Montana beat Montana State 87-77 on Saturday night.

Nap shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Grizzlies (12-6, 3-2 Big Sky Conference). Te’Jon Sawyer finished 7 of 8 from the field to add 16 points. Aanen Moody was 6 of 9 shooting (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Robert Ford III finished with 30 points, seven rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats (8-10, 3-2). Brandon Walker added 18 points for Montana State. Brian Goracke also had 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

