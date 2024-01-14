N.C. A&T visits Mullen and Hampton

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-13, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-4 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-13, 1-2 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (4-12, 0-4 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Kyrese Mullen scored 22 points in Hampton’s 73-61 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates are 3-4 on their home court. Hampton averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Aggies are 1-2 in conference matchups. N.C. A&T averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 2-8 when winning the turnover battle.

Hampton’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game N.C. A&T allows. N.C. A&T averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Aggies meet Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mullen is shooting 46.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Pirates. Jerry Deng is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hampton.

Landon Glasper is averaging 19.9 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 75.0 points, 40.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Aggies: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

