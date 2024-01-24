N.C. A&T plays Delaware following Glasper’s 27-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-13, 4-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 3-3 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (6-13, 4-2 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (11-8, 3-3 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Landon Glasper scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 76-69 win over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-2 at home. Delaware is 5-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 4-2 in CAA play. N.C. A&T has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Delaware is shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 49.1% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Delaware allows.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Ray is averaging 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

Glasper is scoring 21.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

