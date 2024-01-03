N.C. A&T hosts Sinani and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell takes on the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Jasin Sinani scored 20 points in Campbell’s 78-76 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Aggies are 0-2 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 0-8 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Camels have gone 0-5 away from home. Campbell ranks eighth in the CAA scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Dell’Orso averaging 7.0.

N.C. A&T is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 41.2% Campbell allows to opponents. Campbell’s 46.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has given up to its opponents (51.9%).

The Aggies and Fighting Camels face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper is shooting 34.6% and averaging 19.8 points for the Aggies. Jeremy Robinson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Dell’Orso is averaging 15.8 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Camels. Laurynas Vaistaras is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

