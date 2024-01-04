N.C. A&T hosts Sinani and Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Campbell Fighting Camels (6-7) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (2-11)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Camels -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell faces the North Carolina A&T Aggies after Jasin Sinani scored 20 points in Campbell’s 78-76 loss to the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash.

The Aggies have gone 0-2 at home. N.C. A&T gives up 85.3 points and has been outscored by 16.0 points per game.

The Fighting Camels are 0-5 on the road. Campbell has a 0-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game N.C. A&T allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landon Glasper averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Camian Shell is averaging 10.6 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Anthony Dell’Orso is shooting 44.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Fighting Camels. Colby Duggan is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Campbell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

