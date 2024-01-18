N.C. A&T hosts Northeastern after Glasper’s 24-point game

Northeastern Huskies (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 2-2 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (7-10, 2-2 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-13, 2-2 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts the Northeastern Huskies after Landon Glasper scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 81-80 victory over the Hampton Pirates.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 at home. N.C. A&T gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The Huskies are 2-2 in conference games. Northeastern is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

N.C. A&T’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern’s 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (50.2%).

The Aggies and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Glasper is averaging 20.1 points for the Aggies. Camian Shell is averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Chris Doherty is averaging 12.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Harold Woods is averaging 9.2 points over the past 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

