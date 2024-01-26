Myers and Western Illinois host Morehead State

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-7, 6-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 6-1 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (13-7, 6-1 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (15-5, 6-1 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits the Morehead State Eagles after Ryan Myers scored 23 points in Western Illinois’ 73-68 victory against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 9-0 at home. Morehead State is second in the OVC in rebounding averaging 41.9 rebounds. Riley Minix leads the Eagles with 8.9 boards.

The Leathernecks have gone 6-1 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is third in college basketball with 43.8 rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 11.8.

Morehead State scores 77.4 points, 11.9 more per game than the 65.5 Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois scores 7.7 more points per game (70.8) than Morehead State allows (63.1).

The Eagles and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Minix is averaging 18.9 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Lathon is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Morehead State.

James Dent Jr. is averaging 13.8 points for the Leathernecks. Myers is averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 45.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Leathernecks: 9-1, averaging 70.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.